Zacks: Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report $450.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.40 million to $455.60 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $510.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. BOK Financial’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.09. 146,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

