Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.66. Paychex reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.40. 33,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,007. Paychex has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

