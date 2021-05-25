Zacks: Brokerages Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.77. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 863.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $6.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBLK. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $13,212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

