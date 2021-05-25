Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Sell

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $21.72. 17,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,364. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.63. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $127,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,481. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

