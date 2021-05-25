Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

PARR opened at $14.17 on Friday. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.63.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,974,000 after buying an additional 632,790 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 15.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after buying an additional 487,981 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,890,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after buying an additional 153,216 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Par Pacific (PARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.