Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

AGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Macquarie upped their price target on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.58.

AGS opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The firm has a market cap of $393.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

