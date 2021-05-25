Zacks Investment Research Lowers BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) to Sell

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.68. 487,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

