Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Sell

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Monday, May 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. 75,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,040. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crédit Agricole (CRARY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.