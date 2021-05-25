Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Sell

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

IMTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Immatics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. Immatics has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Immatics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 457,265 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Immatics by 688.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Immatics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Immatics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

