Zacks Investment Research Lowers TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut TrueCar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $494.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. TrueCar’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,496.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,799.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,914 shares of company stock worth $243,081. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

