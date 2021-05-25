Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $16.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.