Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to “Hold”

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of GTY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.49. 260,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $32.28.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Getty Realty by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

