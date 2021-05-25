Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) to Buy

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Molina Healthcare's shares have outperformed the industry in a year. It is poised for growth on the back of its developmental strategies, improving top line and margin recovery. The company began an enterprise-wide restructuring program to streamline structure to improve operational efficiency. The company raised 2021 outlook concurrent with first-quarter 2021 results, which instils investors’ confidence. The buyout of Magellan Health is likely to not only add to its capabilities but also enhance its geographic diversity. Various buyouts, such as that of YourCare led to membership growth for the company. Its first-quarter earnings beat estimates on growing revenues. However, its Marketplace business has witnessed slower membership attrition. Its solvency level bothers, which further indicates its inability to make interest payments.”

MOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Shares of MOH traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $254.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $118,221,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after purchasing an additional 206,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

