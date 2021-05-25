Zano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $253,176.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $31.28 million and approximately $253,176.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $2.94 or 0.00007760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,981.35 or 1.00383265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00035279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.68 or 0.01045759 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.38 or 0.00503158 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00330099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00092184 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,684,267 coins and its circulating supply is 10,654,767 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.