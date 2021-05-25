Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,691.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $906,659.20 and $19,691.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $935.90 or 0.02388683 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00067568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00017575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.90 or 0.00985848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.41 or 0.10348823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00086738 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars.

