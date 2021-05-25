Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Tops $1.18 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 39.9% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $162.18 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00105658 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002219 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.71 or 0.00745078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,602,187,808 coins and its circulating supply is 11,310,720,655 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

