Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZG. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.36.

NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $115.32. 3,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.08 and its 200 day moving average is $138.87. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 717.92, a P/E/G ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

