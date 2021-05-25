ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $36.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

