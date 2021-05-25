ZIMBOCASH 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $39,345.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 50.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and $39,345.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 63.2% against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00055548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00354158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00180576 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003873 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.29 or 0.00806136 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,653 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

