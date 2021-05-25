Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Increased by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 6.3% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 23.7% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.2% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 13.4% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.49. 28,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.28. The company has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.14 and a 1-year high of $178.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

