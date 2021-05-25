Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 50 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $316,760.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462. Corporate insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $845.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $853.88 and its 200 day moving average is $711.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.27 and a 12-month high of $901.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

FCNCA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

