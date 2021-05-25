Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kandi Technologies Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 118,918.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,918 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNDI stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $383.72 million, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 2.07. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $17.45.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kandi Technologies Group Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.

