Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $367,000 Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHC. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 323,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 64,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,410 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

