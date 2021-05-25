Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $374,000 Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in LivaNova by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

