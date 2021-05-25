Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $386,000 Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVC opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.22. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

