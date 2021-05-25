Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 234.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Sprout Social by 49.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sprout Social by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $170,253.36. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $1,820,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,349 shares of company stock valued at $14,178,942. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -124.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

