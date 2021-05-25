Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 8,716 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Codexis were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,885 shares of company stock worth $2,053,803. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

