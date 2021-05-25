Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 878 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,461,000 after buying an additional 579,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,878,000 after buying an additional 259,262 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,004,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after buying an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of AIT opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.69.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

