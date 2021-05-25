Zymergen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZY) Quiet Period To Expire on June 1st

Zymergen’s (NASDAQ:ZY) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 1st. Zymergen had issued 16,130,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $500,030,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zymergen in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Zymergen stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. Zymergen has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

