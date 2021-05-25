Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Zynga worth $14,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Zynga by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zynga by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Zynga by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $4,435,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNGA opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $650,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 904,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $94,243.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,611.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZNGA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

