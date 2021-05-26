$0.03 EPS Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.00. Travelzoo posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 737.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million.

TZOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $192.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $827,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $189,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 101,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,528 and have sold 51,686 shares valued at $861,152. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

