$0.05 EPS Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Tenable posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at $874,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $594,027.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,034,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,481 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,208 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.25 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. Tenable has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

