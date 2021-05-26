$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Digi International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,509. Digi International has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 19.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

