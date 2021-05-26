$0.14 EPS Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZIXI shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens started coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

ZIXI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 3,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,034. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $403.03 million, a PE ratio of -21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. ZIX has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $10.37.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 160.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,575 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 318,051 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 278,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIX by 116.3% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 488,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 262,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

