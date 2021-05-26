-$0.15 EPS Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Aterian posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aterian.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATER shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $17.39 on Friday. Aterian has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 4.21.

Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

