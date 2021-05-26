-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Alphatec reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. Alphatec has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,556. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 3,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 127,000 shares of company stock worth $1,936,660 and sold 99,072 shares worth $1,609,412. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 471.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 756,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 624,489 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Alphatec by 60.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,916 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.