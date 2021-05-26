$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGIC. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,276. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $794.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

