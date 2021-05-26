$0.38 EPS Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.43. Alarm.com reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $436,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,423.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,076. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.05. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

