$0.46 EPS Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

BGS stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,231,000 after buying an additional 494,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,505,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

