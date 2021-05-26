$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 164.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after purchasing an additional 963,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after acquiring an additional 964,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $133.94 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $75.70 and a 12-month high of $138.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.