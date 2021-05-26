-$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.76) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.35). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($2.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($6.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.41) to ($5.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($3.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPMC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.87.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,830,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,507,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,148,000 after purchasing an additional 391,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after purchasing an additional 361,508 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPMC traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,915. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

