10,360 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 308.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,095,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 827,911 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $478,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

