1,079 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 135,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $212.19 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.40. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

