116,272 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 116,272 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,000. Louisiana-Pacific comprises about 2.0% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.11% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $78,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPX traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.59. 44,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.89. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

