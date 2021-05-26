$119.90 Million in Sales Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will post sales of $119.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.00 million and the highest is $125.80 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $500.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.50 million to $504.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $546.35 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $547.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million.

FREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Whole Earth Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FREE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. 2,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

