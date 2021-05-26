1,565 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,435,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.73. 4,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,682. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.32. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.95 per share, for a total transaction of $413,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,879,263. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

