167,696 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 167,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of DXC Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $4,053,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $2,383,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

