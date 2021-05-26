$176.73 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post sales of $176.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.00 million. Perficient posted sales of $146.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $704.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.21 million to $712.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $772.47 million, with estimates ranging from $762.01 million to $790.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

PRFT opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. Perficient has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

