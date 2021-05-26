1MillionNFTs Tops 24 Hour Volume of $209,173.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00005002 BTC on exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $230,410.27 and $209,173.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00061773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.38 or 0.00357892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00188003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.93 or 0.00830875 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00031817 BTC.

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

