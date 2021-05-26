1ST Source Bank Acquires New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Netflix by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,788 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.01. 22,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666,610. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

